COLUMBIA- Former Mizzou quarterback Shawn Robinson was well acquainted with the turf.
Current Mizzou safety Shawn Robinson prefers being the one to introduce the turf to falling quarterbacks.
“Oh my gosh, that’s a great feeling, I want that again,” Robinson said when asked about getting his first career sack against Central Michigan. “I haven’t had this much fun since high school.”
For a high school player of Robinson’s caliber, that’s saying something. A former Gatorade Texas Player of the Year, he led class 6A Desoto High School to its first state championship in 2016. He was the Offensive Most Valuable Player.
This season, he tries to make a name for himself on the other side of the ball.
“There’s so many things I’ve still yet to learn, and I’m still getting better at it,” Robinson said. “I definitely feel more comfortable getting a spring under my belt.”
Robinson's Defensive Coordinator said Shawn has what it takes to be a difference maker on defense.
“He’s big enough to be able to fit in the core and stop the run. He’s fast enough to be able to play out in space,” Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said.
Mizzou fans got to see that speed in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter last Saturday. Trailing 31-21, Central Michigan faced a third and 10 inside Mizzou’s 30 yard line with 2:16 left in the game. Wilks brought the house.
Robinson got through unblocked. Central Michigan quarterback Jacob Sirmon met the turf.
“Coach called the blitz, and I made the play,” Robinson said. “I came wide open, so I was happy."
Robinson is proof of the difference a year can make. He started at quarterback in Mizzou’s 2020 season opener with Alabama and got sacked on his first possession as a Tiger. On third down. By an unblocked defender on a speed rush.
You can call it redemption, coincidence, or poetic justice. However you decide to view it, Robinson has made it clear he’s flipped his own script.
“The only way you can do that is to dedicate yourself,” Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “You’ve got to be a tremendous athlete, but you also have to dedicate yourself to knowing the schemes and put in extra work and extra hours.”
Right after Saturday's game, Robinson was already thinking about getting his next shot at a quarterback.
“That’s a really great feeling. Honestly, y’all should try it,” Robinson joked.
Drinkwitz said Robinson will be playing significant snaps this year in the secondary. It’s not high school, but it’s where Robinson wants to be.