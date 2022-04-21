Softball and baseball come to Moberly Area Community College

MOBERLY - There's a new place to play collegiate baseball and softball in mid-Missouri, at Moberly Area Community College.
The two sports were introduced last fall and have been a work in progress to set up the program. Facilities, equipment, and most of all, players are needed before the first pitch can be thrown.
Softball coach Matt Bauer and baseball coach Chris Fletcher have been making preparations for the upcoming fall preseason games.
Coach Fletcher, originally from Moberly, said he's ready to bring the sport to the junior college.
"There's there's a lot of good baseball that's been played around here and to throw our name in the hat, secondary baseball, that's going to be tremendous," Fletcher said.
Before the addition of the two sports, men's and women's basketball have been the only sports at MACC. Fletcher said he hopes the baseball team can become just as familiar as collegiate basketball in Moberly.
"We we kind of went follow in their footsteps. It's going to be a long process to do that," he said.
Baseball and softball at MACC will be NJCAA Division II programs, meaning that students can earn scholarships for tuition, books and fees.
"At the Division II level is the student athlete would be responsible for paying for the room and board which will be a super affordable option for them here," Fletcher said.
In preparation for the new teams, the college has began to repurpose a vacant building on campus for a new dorm for the athletes.
Fletcher said many baseball and softball players are eligible for the A+ Scholarship Program.
"Essentially, the A+ program is students that obtain a certain GPA, have an attendance record at school for the positive and also do tutoring hours can obtain the A+ program which the state of Missouri would pay for their tuition fees up to two years of their college," he said.
Missouri students who will have their tuition already covered by A+ still have a possibility for having their book fees covered from baseball scholarships.
Students who aren't eligible for A+ like out-of-state students can earn scholarships through the baseball program that will pay for their tuition, books and fees.
Fletcher says that 37 baseball players have signed to play at MACC.
"They hails from northern Missouri, all the way through southern Missouri, and Eastern west of the state to Kansas City, St. Louis," Fletcher said. "We have ventured out into other states of Georgia and Colorado, which is really unique because they've never heard of Moberly baseball because it's never existed."
The baseball and softball teams won't be playing their home games on campus but at Howard Hills Athletic Complex through an agreement with the city of Moberly.
MACC baseball will play a few games in the fall and their real first season home game will be at the end of February or beginning of March in 2023.