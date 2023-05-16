COLUMBIA- According to multiple sources, the Mizzou Football team will likely move their 2023 season opener from a Saturday to a Thursday. According to one source, a proposal to move the game has been submitted to the Southeastern Conference and Missouri is waiting for approval from the SEC. Mizzou is currently scheduled to face South Dakota on Saturday September 2nd. If the league approves the move, the Tigers would face the Coyotes on Thursday August 31st instead.
A move to a Thursday opener would be a repeat of the 2022 season, when Missouri defeated Louisiana Tech on a Thursday night. That game shifted from Saturday to Thursday to accommodate television coverage by ESPN U and drew 47,653 fans to Faurot Field.
Television may not be the driving factor this time around. Mizzou officials were reportedly so satisfied with the move in 2022 that they want to do it again. Playing on Thursday during the season's opening week would not only guarantee a night game for Mizzou fans it also allows students to attend without cutting in to the Labor Day weekend.
Starting two years ago, certain non-conference SEC football games starting streaming on ESPN's digital platform as opposed to airing on traditional television. Should Missouri's match-up with South Dakota be streamed the game could conceivably be played on any day at any time since the start time would not have to fit in to a linear TV channel's programming schedule. More flexibility in scheduling game times was a feature that was attractive to schools when the SEC adopted the policy. College teams and fans have long been beholden to TV partners who determine kick-off times based on massive programming grids created by the networks that own the rights to televise games.
A Mizzou official could not confirm that the team is planning to move the season opener when asked to comment on Tuesday.