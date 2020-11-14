JEFFERSON CITY - For the Southern Boone Eagles, it's a feat that has never been accomplished in school history.
"I believe it's been about eight years," Wade Vandelicht, Southern Boone head soccer coach said. "In 2012, they made it to the state championship. We're hoping to do what they couldn't do and win the thing."
That Southern Boone boys soccer team was pretty good. They made it all the way to the state championship but fell short against Springfield Catholic, 1-0.
Vandelicht said it all feels like a dream.
"I've told several people that I need to pinch myself," Vandelicht said. "To be undefeated at this point, going to the state championship with that opportunity. These things are never easy to get even this far and to be able to try for the big trophy, it's almost unreal."
It's a goal that this Eagle team strived for all year.
"We've been working all year for this moment," Senior forward Landon Beeson said. "It's finally paying off all that work in the summer, I just thank my teammates."
Beeson had three goals today to help lift Southern Boone to a 6-0 victory over New Covenant Academy.
Beeson said the opportunity to play in a championship game is better than the personal accolades.
"The state championship [is better] for sure," Beeson said. "X-Y-Z on top, but we're doing great this season."
As for Coach Vandelicht, he said he's confident going into the title game.
"We need to figure out who we're playing first and then we'll look at what we're up against," Vandelicht said. "Man, to do this undefeated, I want to be as confident as we can and just having the opportunity is what we wanted."
The Southern Boone Eagles will have that opportunity Friday night.