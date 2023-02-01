COLUMBIA- The first of the two games came between the Southern Boone boys team against Ft. Zumwalt South.
Southern Boone got out to a strong start, with guard Mason Ahern leading the way with a couple of buckets to put his Eagles up 12-3 after the first quarter.
Ft. Zumwalt South would not go away, as they cut the lead to 7 at halftime.
The second half really opened up the scoring. Both teams were trading threes throughout the third quarter, with Ft. Zumwalt's Blake Struemph stealing the show, and hitting a buzzer beater to put the Bulldogs up by 3 entering the fourth.
Southern Boone's Carter Salter hit a three in the fourth to try and keep the Eagles around, but it would not be enough.
Blake Struemph hit 5 threes in lieu of his 23 point performance which lead the Bulldogs past the Southern Boone Eagles by a score of 50-41.
For the second game of the night, the Southern Boone Eagles girls team hosted the Kirksville Tigers.
The Eagles are trying to do what the boys couldn't and defend home court.
Early on, the 2 teams were trading buckets, as Southern Boone's Ma'Jayla Dudley hit a three to put the Eagles up by 4 after the first.
Second quarter action, much of the same. The two teams were going back and forth, with Kirksville's Elli Porter hitting a 3 late in the half to send the game into the locker room all knotted up.
Southern Boone came to play in the second half.
The Eagles would pull away in the third, lead by Emilee DeHaas' spectacular post play to take a 47-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles would not look back, and would go on to defend home court and win this one by a score of 61 to 51.