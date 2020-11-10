SMITHTON- The Southern Boone Eagles continued their undefeated run through the 2020 season with a 5-0 win over Smithton in the state quarterfinals.
The Eagles scored just once in the first half but blew the game open in the second half with four goals. The win improved Southern Boone's record to 18-0 on the season. The Eagles will face New Covenant Academy out of Springfield in the state semi-finals on Saturday. The game time and location have not been announced.
OZARK- The Jefferson City boys soccer team set a new school record for wins in a season and advanced to the state semi-finals in Class 4 with a thrilling 2-1 win over Ozark on Tuesday night.
Ethan Blake scored both goals including what proved to be the game-winner with just over a minute to play in the first half. The Jays held on for their 25th win of the season. Jeff City will take on St. Dominic from the St. Louis area in the state semi-finals on Saturday.
FULTON- The Fulton Hornets boys soccer team suffered a heart-breaking overtime loss to Pleasant Hill on Tuesday night, ending their state playoff run. Fulton goalkeeper Joey Anderson made several crucial saves in the second half with the game tied at one but could not hold the Roosters off the board in OT. Fulton ended the season with a 16-7 record.