SPRINGFIELD- The Southern Boone boys soccer team finished off a perfect season with a win over Whitfield in the Class1 state championship game on Friday in Springfield. The Eagles were a prefect 20-0 in 2020 and picked up the program's first ever state title.
Southern Boone Sophomore Mason Ahern scored the game's only goal with 30 minutes left in the second half to secure the win.
Southern Boone becomes the second Boone County team to finish a perfect season with a state title after the Rock Bridge softball team won the Class 5 state championship with a 29-0 record.