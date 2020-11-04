ASHLAND -- The Southern Boone Eagles continued their undefeated season with a 4-0 win over the Tolton Trailblazers in the Class 1 District 3 title game, Southern Boone's 11th straight district championship.
Senior right winger Brandon Sefton bagged the first Southern Boone goal in the first half, finishing a counter-attack off with an off-the-post finish to beat Tolton goalkeeper Alex Steffens. Steffens saved a shot on target from Sefton only a few minutes prior to the breakthrough goal.
Southern Boone expanded its lead in the second half, thanks to a brace from senior captain Trenton Roney. He tapped in the rebound of a save on a shot from teammate Grant Hoenhe to double the Eagles' lead. His second goal came five minutes later on a half-volley strike after the Trailblazers were unable to clear a corner cross in the box.
Nathan Vandelicht finished the scoring on a tap-in finish on a cross from Brady Wilhoit. The Eagles dominated from start to finish, holding the Trailblazers to just two total shots on target, both of which came in the second half.
Southern Boone is looking ahead to the state playoffs, where the team will take on Smithton High School as the top seed in the Class 1 bracket.