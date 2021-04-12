Ben Frederickson from the STL Post talks Mizzou, Cards, Royals & Blues

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Columnist Ben Frederickson joined Sports Xtra to assess Mizzou's offseason rebuild through the Transfer Portal, how Cuonzo Martin's style connects with older players, what's wrong with the Cardinals, what's right with Mike Matheny in Kansas City & if the Blues are on the right track before the trade deadline.

