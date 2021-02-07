Centralia woman shares her love for the Chiefs through her family

CENTRALIA - For Donna Stillman, the Kansas City Chiefs are her life.
The 83-year-old Kansas City native has been cheering on the Chiefs since the 1960s.
“Anyone who knows me knows I’m a Chiefs fan,” Stillman said. “Sunday, or whenever the Chiefs play period, that’s my day.”
That spark for life and passionate attitude wasn’t always around. It took losing the love of her life to force Stillman out of her comfort zone.
She was only 37-years-old when her husband, Richard Stillman, passed away on Nov. 23, 1974. He was 42.
Richard had his first heart attack in 1967 while serving as a member of the United States Air Force. He was medically discharged, but in 1974, a second heart attack killed him, leaving Donna to raise their family on her own.
“I had to learn to grow up and learn to stand on my feet, which I did with the help of my kids. Without them I wouldn’t of done it,” Stillman said.
Stillman took on the role of both mom and dad for her children. Along the way, she found herself and something else to put all that love toward.
“Her enthusiasm is infectious,” her daughter, Debbie Branson said. “Oftentimes we’ve said that dad would’ve been in his element right here.”
An entire room in Donna’s house dedicated to the team that she started loving in the 60s. From a Super Bowl LIV ring to an autographed picture of Eric Berry, this room is heaven for any Chiefs fan.
Stillman’s grandson, Ricky Branson, says this shrine has been around for as long as he can remember.
“I walk in there, it brings back memories,” he said. “It makes me smile and it’s got to be the true definition of respect toward an organization.”
Stillman exudes joy and can’t go anywhere without raving about her love for the Chiefs. On the outside, it seems like she’s been a fan for her whole life. What people don’t know is how her late husband was the one responsible for this passion.
The couple married in 1954. Richard was always an avid sports fan. He was the one who taught her the game of football.
He was born in St. Louis, and with Donna being from Kansas City, an obvious rivalry over the Governer’s Cup began.
The Governer’s Cup was a trophy originally awarded to the winner between Missouri’s two teams: the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals. After the Rams relocated from Los Angeles, the cup continued in the preseason.
Over the years, the Chiefs became Donna’s team and together they shared their love of the game, the rivalry and of course, the Chiefs with their three kids.
Their son, Rick Stillman, remembers the Chiefs driving excitement through the family from the beginning.
“We were close with or without football,” Rick said. “Football was just a joyous thing to add in. If you love the sport, it was a no brainer. It was just ingrained into our lives.”
Like many Chiefs fans, Stillman waited years for the Chiefs to finally win it all.
She says she had the perfect formula for why she knew the Chiefs would win last year.
“My husband and Lamar Hunt were born the same day, the same year,” Stillman said. “We were married in '54 and it was Super Bowl 54 [LIV], so they had to win, and they did!”
Family and friends admire Stillman for her devotion to not only the Chiefs, but to her family, her friends and her life.
Her granddaughter, Becky Branson, says she can’t go anywhere without bringing up the Chiefs.
“If most people could put a fourth of her passion for the Chiefs into anything, they would be successful,” Becky said.
Stillman's love for the Chiefs almost defies description. That’s the way her family feels about her.
"Mr. Webster couldn't put her into a word,” Ricky said. “She's amazing, she's eccentric, she's loving, friendly. Everything that a person needs to be in this world, she is.”
Stillman looks back on her 83 years with love and admiration. For her family, for her favorite team and for the man who helped her find all of it.
“I think he would be very proud of me,” she said. “I’ve come a long way since then.”