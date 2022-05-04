Columbia College cruises to an easy 9-0 win against Hannibal-LeGrange to move closer to the AMC Tournament

Columbia College outfielder Taylor Barnes cheers while rounding third base Wednesday at Antimi Sports Complex in Columbia. Columbia College beat Hannibal-LaGrange University 9-0.

COLUMBIA- Columbia College is seeking a championship in the AMC Tournament and they are looking good through the first two games.

The Cougars continueD their dominant start to the postseason with a secon straight shutout victory, this time against Hannibal-LeGrange 9-0 on Wednesday.

The game started out quickly for the Cougars as back to back triples by leadoff hitter Taylor Barnes and designated player Mackenzie Kasarda would give them a quick 2-0 lead. Emily King extended the lead to make it a 3-0 start for the Cougars.

It didn't stop there as the game headed to the third, as King hit a solo home run for her second rbi of the game to extend the lead to 4-0.

Three more runs would be scored by the Cougars after errors committed by Maggie Dooley and Addison Miller would gift the Cougars more runs in the fourth to give them a strong 7-0 lead. 

Kasarda and Karolina Arbova would drive in two more runs to extend the Cougars lead to a 9-0 lead and that would be it for them as Columbia College as they cruise to a an easy 9-0 win.

Starting pitcher Ella Schouten, a former Rock Bridge Bruin, would have a dominant game too, only allowing the Trojans two hits in four innings.

The Cougars will play Thursday Hannibal-LeGrange again. That game will be at Battle High School. First pitch is at 11 am at Battle High School.

