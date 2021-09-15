COLUMBIA - KSDK sports multiplatform producer Corey Miller joins Ben Arnet in the hot seat Sunday night to discuss Mizzou's game against Kentucky and breaks down Mizzou's recruitment of 5 star WR Luther Burden.
Saturday's game against Kentucky was one that Mizzou needed to show out in and the tigers displayed many ways that there is still room for lots of improvement.
"There's just gaps everywhere and bad tackling, and it's not a good start for the defense for Mizzou," said Miller.
Missouri Head Football Coach, Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday when talking to the media that it was a quiet bus and flight back to Columbia Saturday and there were no smiles throughout Sunday's practice.
When talking about East St. Louis 5 star wide receiver Luther Burden, Miller said that Mizzou still has a chance.
Burden has shown that he brings more than most to a team as he not only is a receiver, but can play both sides of the ball and has even punted for the team.
Watch the entire interview from Sunday's edition of Sports Xtra.