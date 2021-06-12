JEFFERSON CITY - Ed Storey, a 90-year-old man from Jefferson City, is proving that age is truly just a number.
Storey began competing in the Missouri State Senior games, an outlet for those fifty years old and older to compete in 20 different athletic activities, just two years ago when he was 88 years old.
This weekend, Storey competed in four competitions. Basketball free throws, shoot around the world, and softball and football throws.
If you were to watch him, you would notice he has a unique way he shoots his free throws. He shoots underhanded because Ed has had both of his shoulders and knees replaced.
But you wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at him. He practices most days and only takes a break when he really needs to.
Storey said his love for competing began in high school, saying baseball was his first love.
He signed a contract with the Chicago Cubs after graduating high school and he says he still remembers the drive to Wrigley field with the scout and throwing batting practice.
It was a short stint as he says he hit the batter he was throwing batting practice to and left immediately after.
“That was the end of it, the scout took me back home and from there I went on home for Springfield to enlist in the army,” Storey said.
Storey immediately went on to the next adventure, enlisting in the army in 1951.
He served for three years, fighting in the Korean War. During this time, Storey was also able to continue playing the game he loved.
After joining, he found out that the army had a baseball team being coached by Tom Poholsky, a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher. He says he was thrilled and tried out immediately.
“It was an exciting time in my life,” Storey said. “We won all-army the second year, and the team was full of minor league ball players. We even played against Willie Mays once.”
Storey threw his arm out while in the service and had to quit playing baseball. Following his time serving, he moved to Jefferson City to start his next chapter. There, he continued to stay active, joining a local YMCA to play basketball.
“We'd play for hours,” Storey said. “We’d get so tired that when we were done we would go home and take a nap.”
He played full court basketball until he was 72-years-old and only quit because he injured his leg.
Now, at 90 years old, Storey has found a new passion: competing against and meeting new people each year at the Senior Games.
Despite multiple surgeries and having to throw underhanded, he makes it work and his family says he is very competitive.
Storey says the best part about competing is meeting people close to his age who share similar backgrounds and interests.
“When I meet new people, it takes no time to just, you know, think that you’ve known them a long time,” Storey said.
Dave McCoy is also 90 years old and has competed in the games since they began.
The two met back in 2019 when Storey competed for the first time. They instantly bonded over their love for sports and shared experiences serving during the Korean War.
“We are both Korean veterans and so we can really hook up that way because it seems like so many of them are disappearing,” McCoy said.
They not only compete against each other during the games, but they are able to talk about their lives.
“The guys are just amazing and we talk about all kinds of stuff.” Storey said. “It's just like, we’re not together too long, but it seems like we’ve known each other for a long time.”
Storey and McCoy both say many ask what their secret to health is, something they have similar views on.
Storey says he never smoked and quit drinking alcohol. He doesn’t eat sugar, doesn’t drink soda and only eats a small amount of salt.
McCoy says he didn’t become active until later in life but it has saved him in many ways.
“Keep running and keep moving and keep active,” McCoy said.
“Workout and eat right, try to be a good person, try to do something in your community to help different organizations,” Storey said.
Others have taken note of Storey’s ambitions too, including Dave Fox, Show-Me State Games Executive Director.
“What a story Ed is, no pun intended,” Fox said.
Fox says the games started as a way to help bring health, fitness, family and fun to all Missourians. He says Storey truly embodies that mission.
“A guy 90 years old, as active as he is and knowing that one of the reasons he wanted to get back involved this year is because he’s got friends and of a very similar age and that’s kinda what it’s all about at the end of the day,” Fox said.
Fox says he looks forward to seeing Storey come back to compete.
“He’s somebody that I look up to... his experience and to be that age and that active and still not only want to compete but the friendships he’s created over the years is really special,” Fox said.
Storey says he is so thankful for the Senior Games giving him and others around his age an outlet to compete and work towards something.
“What they’re doing out there is just unbelievable,” Storey said. “It's so good for people of all ages.”
Storey won 5 medals this weekend, winning the gold in both free throws and the shoot around. He says he is already ready for the next time he can compete.