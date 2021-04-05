Former Tiger Laurence Bowers joins Sports Xtra

Former Mizzou Basketball star Laurence Bowers joined KOMU 8's Sports Xtra to share his thoughts on the National Title Game, the uptick in transfers and his upcoming basketball camps.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Brought to you by First Midwest Bank

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you