COLUMBIA – The NBA season is quickly approaching after last season’s COVID-19 altered split.
Former Mizzou player and current Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr. shared with KOMU 8 News what this NBA season will look like for him.
With an offseason about two months shorter than normal, there were many unknowns going into this season.
Porter said his main goal was to remain focused, and treating this offseason like any other.
“I just focused on not getting out of shape. Not taking two or three weeks off, really just trying to stay in shape from the last season and let that season translate into the offseason," he said.
After the NBA draft, the Nuggets lost four key players to their starting lineup. They have also added six new players to their roster.
Porter said his focus is on finding a new role with the team and his new teammates.
“We have goals and dreams to win a championship so we want to mesh quickly and really create a good chemistry like we had with the last group of guys and that’s my main goal going into this season," he said.
The former Tolton and Mizzou player spent most of his off time working out and preparing here in Columbia.
“My goal is to be one of the best in the league," Porter said.
He explained he is ready to get back on the court and continue improving his game.
“I don’t take a few weeks in the offseason to rest and I don’t do some of these other things these guys do just because I really want to stay focused and I haven’t reached my goals yet," he said.
MPJ and the Denver Nuggets open their season against the Sacramento Kings on December 23.