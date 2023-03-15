PHOTO: Missouri men's basketball arrives in Sacramento for NCAA March Madness Tournament

Aidan Shaw, Missouri Small Forward, sets up a practice shoot at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Ca., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

 Ben Arnet, KOMU 8 Sports Director

SACRAMENTO - The wait is finally over. The Missouri Tigers are in Sacramento, Ca., after being selected for the March Madness NCAA Tournament Sunday. 

Missouri, the #7 seed in the South Region, will face off against #10 seed Utah State Thursday during the first round. Tip-off is set for 12:40 P.M. CT. You can watch the game on TNT. 

KOMU 8 Sports has a crew in Sacramento to provide updates as the Tigers embark on their first NCAA experience since 2021. 

The Tigers began practicing Wednesday around 10 a.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center, where the first and second rounds will be played.

If the Tigers take down Utah State Thursday, they will advance to the second round on Saturday. They will face either #2 seed Arizona or #15 Princeton.

This could be Missouri's first March Madness win since 2010.

