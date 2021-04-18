COLUMBIA - The last two years have been a whirlwind for Mizzou first baseman Torin Montgomery.
It all started when Montgomery took a chance as a high school senior. Selected by the Miami Marlins late in the MLB Entry Draft, Montgomery turned down the offer, electing to play college baseball at Boise State with hopes of re-entering the draft in three years and becoming a higher pick.
"It was definitely a tough decision. But at the end of the day, there's really no question that the culture and just the development that I was going to get there was going to give me a better opportunity to get where I want to be," Montgomery said.
By choosing to go to Boise State, Montgomery was taking a chance on a brand new program. The 2020 season -- Montgomery's freshman season -- would be Boise State's first year with a baseball team in 40 years.
The Boise State Athletic Department had cut the baseball program in 1980. In 2017, the school announced it would bring baseball back in 2020 and chose Gary Van Tol to be the head coach.
"People were very excited. Bronco nation is a very proud nation, very supportive," Van Tol said. "This community gets fired up when they put their blue and orange on. So I knew it was going to be a unique and great opportunity to be the only Division I program in the state of Idaho and to have the honor to build the program from scratch."
The team found early success. After getting swept by Texas to open the season, the Broncos won nine of their next 11 games.
Playing time was not guaranteed for anybody, but Van Tol said Montgomery earned it right away. He started 13 of the team's 14 games before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic canceled the rest of the 2020 season.
Montgomery hit .308 with three home runs and nine RBI. He never thought those would be the last games he would play for Boise State.
"I didn't even leave Boise [during the pandemic] because I wanted to stay there and work. I was like 'I don't want to go anywhere because we're going to be right back to it soon as we can,'" Montgomery said.
But on July 2, 2020, Montgomery was woken up by his roommate.
"I woke up I was like 'What? Why are you waking me up?' He's like 'Check, look at your phone.' I look at my phone, I see a text that says check your email. And in that email it said, from the athletic director in a Word document, 'Unfortunately, we've cut baseball and women's swimming and diving.'"
After just 14 games, Boise State shut down the baseball program again.
Coach Van Tol said he was shocked when he heard the news.
"This was a new one. I couldn't sit down with any of my guys and tell them 'Hey, I know exactly how you feel because I went through this when I was 18, 19 or 20. I didn't [go through this]."
Montgomery and Van Tol both mentioned the fact that the team never even got a team photo.
"We really never had that last team meeting, nor did we have an opportunity to take the first team photo in 40 years," Van Tol said.
"The way it was handled was unfortunate and definitely hurtful to us. We really just had a great group of guys that we never wanted to see break up that way," Montgomery said.
Faced with another tough decision, Montgomery entered his name into the transfer portal.
"He had interest from all over the country, from a lot of schools and all the power five conferences," Van Tol said. "He didn't panic. He just stayed the course. I think part of the reason why Missouri was the choice he made was the patience that the coaching staff gave him through everything that he was going through."
Montgomery, originally from Connecticut, narrowed his final two choices down to Missouri and UConn.
"Both were really good options. It really came down to just trusting my gut. I had moved out of Connecticut. I had been there. So I thought it's time for a new look, be somewhere and change to something that I hadn't done before. It's been great being here," Montgomery said.
Now over 30 games into his career at Mizzou, the sophomore looks back at all the changes and big decisions he's faced the last two years and smiles.
"I'm really appreciative that everything has happened, good and bad. No matter what, because I wouldn't be here without it."
Montgomery said he hopes to go back to Boise one day with all of his former teammates and finally take that team picture.
"We're going to get it one day."
Baseball is a funny game, filled with twists and turns and countless decisions. Two years ago, Montgomery pictured himself playing three years at Boise State. But life brought about its own twists and turns, and now, he said he knows he made the right decision by coming to Mizzou.
"I'm here to help my team and help myself reach my goals. So as long as I can keep trusting the people around me and keep giving my all, we're going to be right where we need to be."