MLB.com's Royals beat writer Anne Rogers joined Ben Arnet on Sports Xtra to look at how Kansas City hopes to contend in 2021 thanks to some recent offseason moves. And they discuss Rogers' old beat, the St. Louis Cardinals, and whether Nolan Arenado will be enough to push the Cards over the top in the NL Central.
MLB.com's Anne Rogers joins Sports Xtra
Ben Arnet
Sports Director
I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU
