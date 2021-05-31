OZARK- The St. Elizabeth baseball team used a pair of sacrifice flies and superior pitching to shut-out Leeton on Memorial Day and move into the Class 1 State Championship game.
Dylan Wobbe and Cole Otto both drove in runs with sac flies and Brock Lucas threw a complete game 3 hit shutout on the mound. Lucas had 8 strikeouts in picking up the win to improve to 6-0 on the season.
Leeton's Kyle Wilson nearly matched Lucas. Wilson only surrendered 4 hits to the Hornets and struck out 5 over 6 innings. But the two manufactured runs, one in the 1st inning and the other in the 4th, were enough for the Hornets to advance.
St. Elizabeth will play in its third straight State Title game. The Hornets defeated La Plata for the 2019 championship but lost to Oran in 2018. The Hornets face a rematch with Oran on Tuesday at 1:30 pm at US Ballpark in Ozark for the 2021 state title.