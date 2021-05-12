MISSOURI - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced Wednesday that it is now up to a state to allow a shot clock in high school basketball games.
Beginning in the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in games by state associated adoption.
A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved. A release said allowing a shot clock was among the topics discussed by the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee at its annual April meeting.
It also has been a hot topic throughout Missouri for several years. Some coaches would like to see it implemented, while others do not. Administrators are hesitant due to its financial implications.
The release said each state association may adopt a shot clock to encourage standardization among states.
Guidelines include displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn, which must be distinctive from the game-clock horn. There also must be an alternative timing device, like a stopwatch at the scorer's table, for shot clock malfunction.