COLUMBIA - Mizzou baseball defeated SEMO Tuesday night by a score of 9-3. Jacob Kush got the win and Austin Cheeley got the save for the Tigers.
Once Mizzou got their first 2 runs on the board, they didn't look back and led the entire game after. They scored a run in every inning except the first and fifth.
That's a Tiger W 👊#MIZ | #C2E🐯⚾ pic.twitter.com/jfm01inFk0— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 4, 2022
Fox Leum had a big night at the plate. Leum had 2 home runs on 2-5 hitting with 4 RBIs. Trevor Austin added with 2-4 hitting with a run and a RBI.
Christian Wall started on the mound. He pitched 4 innings giving up 2 earned runs and walking 3 also striking out 6 in the process. Jacob Kush pitched 2 innings giving up a run and striking out 3.
Austin Cheeley finished the final 2 innings on the mound without giving up a run.
Mizzou will look to continue their winning ways Friday in Oxford against Ole Miss. It's the start of a weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network+.