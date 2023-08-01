COLUMBIA − Stephens College announced a new athletic director on Monday.
Andre Bell, head basketball coach at Stephens College, was appointed the job. He will continue coaching along with the athletic director position.
Bell joined the Stephens college staff in 2021 and led the Stars to their most successful record in school history.
Prior to his position at Stephens College, Bell worked as an assistant coach at Tennessee Tech University. He also served Moberly Area Community College as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.
“I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, supporters, and fans to continue to expand and improve upon our tradition of ethical, disciplined and competitive athletics," Bell said in a news release.