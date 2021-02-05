COLUMBIA- Responding to swirling rumors on social media and a published report from UCFSports.com, Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk released a statement on Friday night denying he is a candidate for the University of Central Florida's A.D. opening.
“I do not normally comment on speculation on social media," said Sterk in the statement. "But, over the last 24 hours several media members have indicated that I may be involved in the Athletic Director’s search at the University of Central Florida. I am not a candidate at UCF."
Sterk went on to cite numerous accomplishments during his time as Mizzou's A.D. There was a natural connection for Sterk in UCF President Dr. Alex Cartwright, who worked with Sterk at Missouri for three years. But according to Sterk he and his family are happy in Columbia.
"My wife, two of my three daughters, son-in-law and grand-daughter enjoy Columbia," said Sterk. "I’m excited to work with the Board of Curators, President Choi, our coaches, staff and talented student-athletes to continue the winning tradition at Mizzou.”