COLUMBIA - Tiger fans were able to get a Thanksgiving appetizer Wednesday night as the Tigers improved to 6-0 on the season with an 89-51 over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
It was Missouri's most impressive defensive performance of the year. They finished the game with six blocks, 16 steals and 27 forced turnovers on the night. A gritty performance that some Missouri fans had been hoping for after a lackluster start to the season on that side of the floor.
The Tigers also finished with 27 assists on the night and just nine turnovers. A positive assist-turnover ratio is something that Head Coach Dennis Gates has noted as a positive in the early season.
"I think we executed our game plan seamlessly," Head Coach Dennis Gates said after the game.
D'Moi Hodge was a major factor in Missouri's success. He finished with 18 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and a block. He finished with a +/- of 36, second only to Kobe Brown's 42.
Coastal Carolina never led in the first half. Missouri was all over the Chanticleers defensively with 5 steals and 2 blocks. The Tigers used that to spark a run that propelled them into the lead.
Missouri went on a 15-0 run mid-way through the first half to extend the lead to 20. Coastal Carolina's Linton Brown and Jomaru Brown stopped the run with back-to-back three's to cut the score to 31-17.
But Missouri never looked back.
Isiaih Mosley was the key to Missouri's first half run. He had 11 in the spurt and 23 on the night off 10-15 shooting and 3-6 from the three-point line.
"Isiaih Mosley, Mr. Microwave. I thought he did a great job," Coach Gates said.
Missouri led at the half 45-32.
The second half was more of the same for Missouri. They started on a 22-3 to 67-35. It was another run of high intensity defense that turned into offense.
Kobe Brown was the key to the second half run. He was the catalyst out of the break with six quick paint points in the first four minutes.
Nick Honor scored his 1000th college career point on a three ball with nine minutes to go in the second half. He finished with nine on the night.
Missouri did not let up once throughout the game. Even with under three minutes to go the Tiger defense forced four straight turnovers that translated into eight fast break points.
Missouri would go on to win 89-51. The Tigers next face Houston Christian at home, Saturday Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. CT.
This story will be updated with quotes at a later time.