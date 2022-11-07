COLUMBIA - Dennis Gates made his Mizzou coaching debut at home against Southern Indiana Monday, where the Tigers defeated the Screaming Eagles 97-91.
"I'm very excited about our team. Over ten thousand fans showed up, showed out, in our Mizzou Arena. I think that's a special, special thing that we were able to see," Dennis gates said after securing his first win as head coach.
Kobe Brown scored the first bucket of the Dennis Gates' era with a hook inside. Missouri started the game on a 9-0 run.
Isiaih Mosley gave Mizzou some juice off the bench scoring on back-to-back possessions to put the Tigers up 17-7 in the first. It would be Mosley's only points of the game as he finished with just four.
Screaming Eagles kept the lead under 10 with 8 minutes left in the half. Mizzou struggled from 3-point land early with just 2-11 shooting from behind the arc in the first 12 minutes.
Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a first half double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Gomillion showed up off the bench as the Tiger’s second leading scorer of the half with 9 points.
Mizzou led Southern Indiana 47-31 at the half.
In the second half, Missouri got a huge energy boost from Noah Carter as he had a huge second-chance bucket off a feed from Kobe Brown. The Tigers would use that spark to go up 56-36.
The Screaming Eagles would start to test Missouri thought as they went on a fast run slicing Missouri's 20 point 56-36 lead to just 11 (58-47) in a matter of three minutes.
At the under eight minute media timeout, Missouri now led 75-60. The Screaming Eagles found fire from 3-point range in the second half shooting 14-17 (82.4%).
"I think Southern Indiana shot the lights out... literally," Gates said.
With 3:31 left in the game, Missouri lead by 16 after 2 free throws from Nick Honor. In the final minutes, the lead would vanish. Southern Indiana finishes on a 20 to 10 run hitting triple after triple.
Missouri would go on to win 97-91 over Southern Indiana giving Dennis Gates gets his first win as head coach.
Following the win, @DRFrancois1 presented Coach Gates with a commemorative game ball, marking his first victory as Whitten Family Men's Basketball Head Coach! #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/cD4pd1wgic— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 8, 2022