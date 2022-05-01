COLUMBIA - For the Wilmes family, softball is more than just a game. It is part of their legacy. Something that has spanned generations and brought the family together, even when they are hundreds of miles apart.
For Missouri graduate center fielder Brooke Wilmes and her mother, Andrea, it is everything.
Brooke first picked up a ball at a very young age. Andrea would bring her along to softball practice for the high school team she coached where the older girls would play catch with a young Brooke. Andrea eventually transitioned to help coach Brooke's high school team.
"That's how I think the love of softball came into my life," Brooke said.
That love that bloomed in Johnston, Iowa blossomed into a successful five-year career at an SEC softball program.
Mizzou Softball Stadium is 240 miles away from Johnston. SEC opponents are another 220 to 850 miles from Columbia, and don't forget the early-season invitationals in California.
"In the SEC, we fly a lot more than we drive. Really we only pretty much drive here or Arkansas," Andrea said.
In Brooke's five years, one or both of her parents have been to an estimated 95 percent of her nearly 250 games in a Tiger uniform. Both Andrea and her husband, Alan, work extra in the fall and save up their vacation so they can take their days off in the spring for their numerous trips across the country to watch Mizzou Softball.
"It's really amazing that she takes the time out of her day to come and watch me wherever I'm at, no matter where I am in the nation," Brooke said. "I thank her so much for it."
And in every one of those nearly 250 games, Andrea is the loudest, most spirited, most excited fan in the ballpark.
She leads the "M-I-Z" chant. She dances to the stadium music. She cheers her heart out for each and every player on the team.
So much so, that now she has earned her own nickname.
"The M-I-Z lady? Yeah she's known as the M-I-Z lady."
With the help of fellow softball parents like Jenna Laird's mom, Andrea gets the crowd up and moving at the highest and lowest points of the game. The Mizzou softball families have created a unique bond similar to that of a high school travel team.
They plan elaborate tailgates before the games and spend plenty of time together outside of the ballpark.
Aside from the emotions of her daughter retiring from the sport, one of the harder things for Andrea is leaving the parents and fans she has created close bonds with over the past five years.
"It's hard," Andrea said, choking up. "We built a lot of friendships here, a lot of people that we call family."
Mizzou softball celebrated Senior Day Sunday against Texas A&M where it recognized seven players, including Brooke. Her time at Mizzou was anything but insignificant.
Brooke started on the lineup as a true freshman, finishing with Freshman All-SEC honors as one of the top defenders in the conference. She continued her success into her sophomore year, posting a team-high 67 hits, .356 batting average and 17 doubles, earning her a first-team All-SEC selection.
She led the team offensively again in its 2021 Super Regional season with 79 hits, .373 batting average and 55 RBIs, starting in the leadoff spot in the lineup all season.
Now in her fifth and final season, Brooke has surpassed everyone in program history, becoming Mizzou's all-time extra base hit leader and the first player in Mizzou history to hit 100 extra base hits. She is now also tied for first in all-time program doubles (56) and has moved into second in school history in career hits (276). The current record is 315, set by Rhea Taylor (2008-2011).
"I think she knew she'd be good. I don't think she knew that she would break records and be one of the faces of Mizzou Softball," Andrea said. "I'm just really proud of her for accomplishing what she has accomplished here at Mizzou."
The Tigers are not done yet. They finish out the regular season at Alabama before heading to Gainesville, Florida for the SEC tournament. Then they will await their fate in the NCAA postseason.
But one thing is for sure, no matter where they are the rest of this season, Andrea will be there cheering as loud as she can for all the women until the final out.
"The time and the effort and the money that they give to come and watch me is something that I'm going to hold so greatly and so dearly in my heart for a really long time."