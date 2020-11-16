JEFFERSON CITY - More mid-Missouri residents are find new ways of getting out of the house by participating in the unique sport of the English Longsword.
The sport is a part of Historical European Martial Arts or HEMA, which is an international organization with hundreds of clubs.
The sport is derived from the 15th and 16th centuries, where participants use a type of longsword like people did back then.
Jason Bright, the founder of the Guild of Knightly Arts in Jefferson City, said the sport is similar to fencing.
“Basically, it's like fencing, except it's with bigger swords, historical swords, and we follow historical treatises, those are our manuals that demonstrate how they did in the past,” Bright said. “They left us a reference so that we could do it here in the present.”
Bright also said the club is very special from how unique it is and the feelings you get when partaking in it.
“It captures the imagination of, you know, that little kid that's inside us all, it sort of sparks that wow factor, to be able to pick up a sword, people are interested in watching movies about it,” Bright said. “But to actually be able to afford one, pick one of them and learn how to use it properly and use it in a historical and authentic manner, that's what's so special.”
Sam Minter, a member of the club, said he loves coming out and participating because it brings more interactions.
“For now it means just getting to meet people face-to-face, even if it is through two masks,” Minter said. “During this pandemic, that connection with other people is invaluable.”
Eric McDaniel, another member of the club, said the club offers opportunities to form unique skills.
“You get to form new skills still, you get to try something that you may or may not have done before to still get exercise,” McDaniel said. “You actually get to experience things, form new memories, just continue to live a bit of life.”
The club in mid-Missouri started just before the pandemic hit and was beginning to gain in popularity, until they had to shut down for a while due to safety reasons.
Bright said they continue to get new members and are expanding to participate in competitive play.
“So we have five tournaments annually, that's just within the state of Missouri,” Bright said. “And then there's tournaments all over the country, there's international tournaments, every one of us now is pretty much ranked internationally.”
Members said the club is very inclusive and is open for anyone to join for a unique experience.
Minter said he participates because the rush he gets during it, is like nothing else.
“The endorphin rush, the moment of center when we're working the forms and during combat, nothing else feels quite like it,” Minter said.
For more information on the club go to their Facebook page or their website.