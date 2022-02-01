This year's Super Bowl tickets are the most expensive ever

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and sleet expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches, with locally-higher amounts, and sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. Those planning travel should be advised that visibilities will vary greatly across the area, and weather conditions in rural areas will be much worse than those in a nearby town or city. Do not be fooled, if you are planning travel in an open area, make certain you and your car are prepared for the elements. Although treated roads may just be wet, untreated surfaces will be ice covered and very slippery. Motorists should remain alert for rapid changes in road conditions, especially when turning onto lesser travelled roads, side streets, or parking lots. &&