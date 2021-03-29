Former Mizzou and Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman and Tiger Radio Network Analyst Howard Richards joined Ben Arnet on Sports Xtra to discuss Spring Football, Mizzou's upcoming defensive changes and his outlook for the 2021 football season.

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

