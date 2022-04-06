COLUMBIA- Well it's safe to say Mizzou didn't quite enjoy Kansas basketball winning the national championship victory on Monday.
Days after the Jayhawks national championship victory in basketball, their baseball team would come to visit the Tigers at Taylor Stadium on Wednesday night and Tigers fans would come to show their hatred towards the them.
And in a packed Taylor Stadium, Steve Bieser's crew embraced the crowd's energy and delivered immediately, scoring 7 runs in the first two innings of the game, which would lead to a massive 14-6 blowout victory for the Tigers.
Mizzou's run with begin with some help from the Jayhawks. An error by Shortstop Maui Ahuna in the first inning would drive in Josh Day to kick the scoring off for the Tigers. Fox Leum would follow that up with a single to drive in two more runs to get the Tigers to a quick 3-0 lead.
In the second, the Tigers would begin blowing out the Tigers would collect five hits and four runs in the second to up the lead to 7.
The Jayhawks would get on the board in the fourth as Jayhawk Catcher Nolan Metcalf would hit a 2-run home run to give the Jayhawks their first runs of the game. Metcalf would also hit another home run of the game in the sixth.
But the Tigers would reclaim their 7 run lead in the fifth as Tre Morris would hit a 2-run home run, his first of the season and the third of his career.
Another error by Ahuna would get the Tigers to double digits in the sixth but the Jayhawks would try and get back in the game scoring two in the seventh but in the end the damage made by the Tigers in the first two innings would be too much for the Jayhawks to get back in the game from as Mizzou would get their first victory over Kansas in baseball for the first time in ten years.
The Tigers now move to 18-8 and now travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, the number one team in the country. The Jayhawks return back to Lawrence to the Illinois State Cardinals.