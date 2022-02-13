COLUMBIA — Missouri women's basketball lost its third straight game on Sunday afternoon, falling 88-71 to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Tigers led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but they were outscored 54-30 in the second half. Hayley Frank led Mizzou with 21 points, while Mama Dembele and LaDazhia Williams also got into double figures with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Missouri has lost all three of their games in February, and the Tigers' record in SEC play now sits at 5-7, 16-9 overall.
"We've got to find a way to stay the course," head coach Robin Pingeton said. "We've got to look in that accountability mirror and be honest with ourselves and make the changes that we need to make. But I don't necessarily think we've got one heartbeat out there on that court. You know, are we believing at the same time? Is there deflation? Are we putting out fires for each other? I think when things are going well for us, we do. But when adversity strikes, I don't know that that communication's where it needs to be, and absolutely, it's 100 percent on me."
Missouri held the Razorbacks' leading scorer Amber Ramirez scoreless in the first quarter, but she exploded for 25 points in three quarters to top the floor. Arkansas outrebounded the Tigers 49-37 and held Missouri to a 38 percent field goal rate.
While Aijha Blackwell was able to bring down 10 boards, she struggled to score the basketball, making just two of nine shots to put up seven points. Dembele and Williams were the only Tigers at or above 50 percent shooting.
"It's okay to hurt for a little," Pingeton said. "I think if it doesn't hurt, then it probably doesn't mean anything. You know, we've had such high expectations of ourselves and in this program... it started six or seven months ago, and it was easy to talk about what we wanted to get done when it was 70 and sunny. Now we've hit some adversity, and we'll see if we show up and be who we said we were going to be."
The Tigers have four regular season games remaining before the start of the SEC Tournament. Missouri travels to Georgia to face the Bulldogs on Thursday, who beat the Tigers 72-62 in their previous meeting at Mizzou Arena.