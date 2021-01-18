COLUMBIA - Despite outscoring LSU by 13 points in the fourth quarter, Missouri was unable to complete the comeback Monday night, falling to LSU 66-64.
Missouri shot 3-for-13 from three-point range through three quarters and committed 18 turnovers. A three-pointer from Karli Seay just before the buzzer gave LSU a 52-37 lead heading to the fourth and a blowout seemed imminent.
The Tigers flipped the switch in the fourth quarter as Aijha Blackwell and Lauren Hansen led a spirited comeback. The Tigers cut the lead to one point when Blackwell found LaDazhia Williams on a fast break for a lay-up with 2:29 to go.
However, LSU sealed the game at the free throw line, going 6-for-6 from the stripe in the last three minutes.
A Blackwell three-pointer cut the lead to one yet again with three seconds to go. After a technical foul free throw, Missouri was unable to foul in time on the ensuing inbound play and LSU escaped with the 66-64 win.
Blackwell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Missouri. LSU's Khayla Pointer led all scorers with 22.
With the loss, Missouri drops to 5-4 (1-3 SEC) on the season.