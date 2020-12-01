COLUMBIA- The Mizzou men's basketball team will face 20th ranked Oregon on Wednesday in Omaha after the two teams were able to strike a deal to play after both decided not to play in a multi-team event in Connecticut.
"Great opponent," said Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin. "Distance-wise it was good enough proximity for us to get there and play a quality opponent. We're looking forward to it."
"We've had to turn around and get prepared these next few days," said junior guard Javon Pickett, who said the Tigers learned the game was official on Monday.
The teams used Oregon head coach Dana Altman's connections in Omaha to set up the game site. Altman was the head coach at Creighton for 16 years and arranged for the Ducks to face Missouri and Seton Hall in Omaha this week.
Missouri is (1-0) on the season after a lopsided win over Oral Roberts last Wednesday. Oregon has not played a game after COVID concerns forced the program to pause within the last two weeks. That makes scouting the Ducks difficult for Martin and his staff.
"For us it's really playing how we play," said Martin. "We can't get caught up in well they might do this or might do that. We'll just go over some things that he's done over the course of time, that you know you'll probably see this."
Mizzou's overall experience, with ten players on the roster who are juniors or seniors, could prove beneficial when preparing for games on short notice, like Wednesday's match-up with Oregon.
"We all know that we've been here before," said Pickett. "We know what to expect, what to expect from others, what what not to expect. Just going out there and having fun, continuing to play hard. I feel like we're real confident in ourselves."