COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers (3-3) bounced back in a big way as they defeated the North Texas Mean Green (1-4) on Homecoming 48-35.
A lot of eyes were on the defense following the firing of Jethro Franklin and the defense’s lack of production in weeks past. However, the Missouri defense held North Texas to 186 yards on the ground, and they forced 3 turnovers.
On top of that, North Texas’ offense struggled with the Missouri defense on third downs, going 5-15. Coach Eli Drinkwitz praised the energy the defense brought.
“Proud of Mekhi Wingo, Trajan Jeffcoat on that interception,” said Drinkwitz. “Obviously, we had a bump, two fumble recoveries. I think Kris Abrams-Draine had both the fumble recovery and interception, so really good stuff by those guys, and that’s the kind of energy we got to play with on defense.”
As for the change at defensive-line coach, Drinkwitz said he saw a response in his team, but it was in the details.
“I don't know if there was, you know, new calls or anything, but there really weren't any new calls,” said Drinkwitz. “It was just execution and focusing on the details.”
While the defense showed improvements from last week, the offense got it going as well. Running back Tyler Badie showed out for the Tigers as he rushed for 217 yards on 17 carries for 3 touchdowns.
Badie is the only Mizzou Tiger to ever rush for multiple 200+ yard games in a single season. However, he sees this accomplishment as something that the whole team shares, not just him.
“I feel like just doing that, just being there for my teammates, you know, at the end of day, I know they feed off me,” said Badie. “So I just feel like just being out there, being able to do what I can do for my teammates is basically the best thing for me.”
Drinkwitz also had high praise for the Mizzou running back, saying “he’s probably the least talked about player in the country right now.”
Aside from Badie’s performance, the Tiger offense had 474 total yards with 314 of them coming on the ground.
The Tigers have a tough test next week as they host Texas A&M to start their second-half of the season. This will be the first time the Tigers have faced the Aggies since 2014 when they beat them in College Station, 34-27.