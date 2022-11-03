COLUMBIA- The Dennis Gates era is off to a winning start, as Mizzou beat Washington University in St. Louis 89-61. Kobe Brown had a double-double for the Tigers and he led the team in scoring with 25 points go along with 11 rebounds.
Mizzou Newcomer and Columbia native, Isiaih Mosley, was 2nd on the team with scoring as he tallied 11 points on 5-8 shooting to go along with a team-high 4 assists. Coach Gates is pleased with Mosley's scoring, but thinks his vision is what makes him special.
"Isiaih is a better passer than he did score. And people don't realize that I've been witnessing that ever since our first practice. And I'm really shocked, but you have to understand at practice, he'll probably lead us in assists." Gates added that, "No different than tonight, he led our team in assists because he draws so much attention.
The Tigers starting 5 tonight was Kobe Brown, Noah Carter, DeAndre Gholston, D'moi Hodge, and Nick Honor.
Coach Gates said that the starting lineup is not set in stone.
"Keep guys on edge because you never know what will happen in the course of the game. But also think about it, there's foul trouble. There's also things that can happen that requires a person now meaning our student athletes to just turn that switch on and now take the load of the minutes that we require."
Nick Honor had the first points of the Dennis Gates era, as he drained a top of the key 3, as the Tigers took an early 5-0 lead. They would only trail for 2 minutes of the entire game, all in the first.
The Tigers took over the game with a 15-0 run late in the first half as they went into the break with a 45-30 lead. The Tigers kept their foot on the gas the entire 2nd half and were able to pull away in the end despite it being a 9 point game with about 10 minutes to go.
The team shot above 50% from the field and had an even assist to turnover ratio, which is what Head Coach Dennis Gates hopes to emphasize.
"We have a positive assist attorney turnover ratio, which is one of our goals," Gates said.
Another goal that Gates emphasizes is to be a good free throw shooting team.
The Tigers will officially open up their season on Monday November, 7th when they take on Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena.