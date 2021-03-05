COLUMBIA- The Tolton boys basketball team outlasted Fulton on Thursday night to win the Class 4 District 8. Jevon Porter set the tone with a trio of early three-pointers and the Trailblazers held off a fourth quarter surge from the Hornets to win 66-57.
More than just a big man. Jevon Porter hits three triples in the first quarter ALONE and comes up with some HUGE blocks helping @Toltonbball to a district championship! @KOMUsports @ToltonAthletics pic.twitter.com/Wu5mzhUqw4— Bradley Davis (@DdavisBradley) March 5, 2021
The Trailblazers will take on the winner of the Class 4 District 7 tournament in the sectional round of the state playoffs on March 9th. Hallsville faces Montgomery City on Saturday at 1 pm at North Callaway High School for the right to face Tolton.
JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City girls basketball team led wire to wire against their cross-town rivals from Capital City High School and the Jays cruised to an easy District Championship win.
That’s 1000 points for @LadyJayBBall senior Hannah Nilges! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y02iKia7BZ— Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) March 5, 2021
Senior Hannah Nilges became the third member of the team to reach 1,000 career points in the game as the Jays led by 30 points after three quarters and won 69-56.
Jeff City advances to the sectional round of the state playoffs on March 10th. The Jays will face the winner of the Class 6 District 10 tournament between Lebanon and Springfield-Central.