JFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Friday at the Class 2 State Track and Field Championships, the Tolton Catholic Trailblazers won their first boys' overall State Title in program history.
The Trailblazers won the 4 X 800 meter relay and 4 X 400 meter relay on their way to the overall championship. Nathaniel Krebs had a massive day, finishing second in the long jump and the 400 meter race (PR and school record of 49.88 seconds), while Garrett Wilmes took second in the 800 meter race (PR and school record of 1:58.06).
The Fayette Falcons also came away with a state title, winning the boys' 4 X 100 meter relay by one-hundredth of a second (43.56 seconds). They dedicated their win to late friend Kevin Cash Valencia, who tragically passed away in February.
An emotional State Title for the Fayette boys 4x100 relay team, dedicating their season and Championship to their friend Cash Valencia who passed away in February
The Falcons tied for second in the boys' overall team standings. Joshua Henderson finished second in the boys' discus throw, while Zachary Henderson took second in the boys' javelin throw.
Harrisburg's Brayton Stephenson took first place in the boys' shot put with a 15.97 meter throw. The win gave the Bulldogs their first state T&F title since 1994.
Smithton sophomore Riley Bryan won a state championship in the girls' 3200 meter race, finishing with a time of 11:23.32.
Russellville senior Gabrial Little's 16.11-second time in the 110 meter hurdles also secured a state championship victory.
Another notable finish came from Salisbury's Cooper Francis, whose 1.91-meter high jump earned him second place in the event.
Class 1 teams take Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School tomorrow, with action starting at 10 a.m. Classes 3, 4 and 5 compete next weekend.