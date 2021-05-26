PALMYRA- Tolton scored a late run to force extra innings then battled Palmyra all the way into the 10th inning before walking-off a Sectional win.
Noah Mannie drove home the game-tying run in the bottom of the 7th as the Trailblazers served as the home team while playing on the road. Palmyra regained the lead in the 10th inning, 4-3. But Tolton fought back again, first tying the game the winning on a walk-off RBI single by Jonah Serabia.
The Trailblazers advance to take on Elsberry on the road in the State Quarterfinals on Thursday.
LINN- The Linn Wildcats jumped on Forsyth early, scoring 2 1st inning runs to set the tone. Linn built a three run lead thanks to a pass ball that made it 5-2. The Wildcats piled on the late innings, adding 5 insurance runs in the 7th. Meanwhile starting pitcher Andy Hueste threw 5 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball to help lead Linn to a 10-4 win. The Wildcats will face the winner of the Strafford vs Skyline game which was postponed to Thursday.
BOONVILLE- The Blair Oaks Falcons shut out the Boonville Pirates on Tuesday at Twillman Field. The Falcons scored all 6 of their runs in the first two innings and Wil Libbert threw 6 shut-out innings as Blair Oaks won 6-0. The Falcons will host a Class 4 Quarterfinal against St. Charles West on Thursday in Wardsville.