Tolton Baseball wins extra-innings thriller to advance in State Playoffs

PALMYRA- Tolton scored a late run to force extra innings then battled Palmyra all the way into the 10th inning before walking-off a Sectional win.  

Noah Mannie drove home the game-tying run in the bottom of the 7th as the Trailblazers served as the home team while playing on the road.  Palmyra regained the lead in the 10th inning, 4-3.  But Tolton fought back again, first tying the game the winning on a walk-off RBI single by Jonah Serabia.

The Trailblazers advance to take on Elsberry on the road in the State Quarterfinals on Thursday.

Linn Baseball defeats Forsyth to advance in State Playoffs

LINN- The Linn Wildcats jumped on Forsyth early, scoring 2 1st inning runs to set the tone.  Linn built a three run lead thanks to a pass ball that made it 5-2.  The Wildcats piled on the late innings, adding 5 insurance runs in the 7th.  Meanwhile starting pitcher Andy Hueste threw 5 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball to help lead Linn to a 10-4 win.  The Wildcats will face the winner of the Strafford vs Skyline game which was postponed to Thursday.

Blair Oaks shuts out Boonville to advance in State Baseball Playoffs

BOONVILLE- The Blair Oaks Falcons shut out the Boonville Pirates on Tuesday at Twillman Field.  The Falcons scored all 6 of their runs in the first two innings and Wil Libbert threw 6 shut-out innings as Blair Oaks won 6-0.  The Falcons will host a Class 4 Quarterfinal against St. Charles West on Thursday in Wardsville.

