SPRINGFIELD - Tolton Catholic High School secured its first softball state title against Penney High School in Springfield Saturday.
Tolton pitcher Paige Bedsworth has been dominant for the Trailblazers all season and even set the state record for career strikeouts in the state semifinal.
She got the ball again in the championship game and was as good as advertised. Bedsworth struck out the first 12 hitters of the game and 16 total.
Tolton scored four runs in the fourth inning and that proved to be the difference as the Blazers won 4-1.
Prior to this season, no Columbia school had ever won a softball state championship, and this season two of them did, as Rock Bridge won the Class 5 championship on Friday.
Tolton's final record for the season is 24-3.