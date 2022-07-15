COLUMBIA - Former Missouri basketball players Jordan Barnett and Mitchell Smith will be competing in "The Basketball Tournament" starting Saturday July 16, 2022.
"The Basketball Tournament" or TBT is a 64-team single elimination tournament for a winner-take-all prize of one million dollars. The majority of the teams are backed by sponsors and comprised of former collegiate basketball players.
Jordan Barnett is playing for "Daguys STL" which has players from the St. Louis area and is coach by Justin Tatum the Dad of NBA Star Jayson Tatum.
Barnett played 2 seasons with the Tigers after transferring from Texas. He averaged 13.1 points per game over his two seasons with the Tigers.
Mitchell Smith is playing for "Team AboutBillions" in TBT.
Smith was at Mizzou for his entire collegiate career from 2016 through 2021. He played four seasons in which he averaged just 3.1 points per game with a career high of 14 against Florida in March of 2021.
Smith was part of the Tigers team that made the 2021 NCAA March Madness Tournament and was one of the three "Smith's" on the roster.
We've got a pair of alums in action at @thetournament! Ready to cheer on @JBounce33 & @YourboyMitchell. 🔗 https://t.co/If3MFAXdN8#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/4Bny0KUrzu— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 15, 2022