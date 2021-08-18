KANSAS CITY, Ks. − Coming off a Bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. Women's National Soccer team will play in Kansas City this October.
The game is part of a four-game fall series to finish its 2021 domestic schedule.
The team will take on Korea Republic Thursday, Oct. 21 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Game time is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Four cities, four chances to catch your #USWNT in action this fall! 🇺🇸⚽️ Coming 🔜 to Cleveland, Cincinnati, Kansas City & St. Paul to close out our 2021 home schedule!— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 18, 2021
“The work never stops and every game we play has meaning,” WNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “These games are important to welcome back our Olympic Team to play in front of our home fans, but they are also the first steps towards 2023 World Cup qualifying. We all know we have to be at the top of our game to win at the highest levels and the dedication of the entire group to that pursuit will never change.”
The USA has faced Korea Republic 13 times and has an all-time 10-0-3 record in the series. It's the team's fifth match at Children’s Mercy Park.
It will also be one of the final matches in a U.S. uniform for legend Carli Lloyd. She is currently the second-most capped player in world soccer history with 312 games played for the U.S. and has scored 128 international goals, fourth in USWNT history. She needs two goals to tie Kristine Lilly for third all-time.
Presale tickets will begin on Sept. 7, with the public sale beginning Sept. 15. Tickets and the full schedule can be found here.