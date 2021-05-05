Missouri men's basketball added another player via the transfer portal on Wednesday evening when former UMASS forward Ronnie DeGray III announced his commitment on social media
#NewZou 🐯 pic.twitter.com/6UF8vqDpX8— Ronnie ”RD3” DeGray III❄️ (@Ronnie_DeGray23) May 5, 2021
Standing 6 feet 7 inches tall, DeGray played his Freshman season at Massachusetts and averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The forward from Parker, CO he started 14 of 15 games for a UMASS squad that played a reduced schedule last season due to a campus-wide COVID surge.
Thanks to the NCAA's recently adopted rule allowing players to transfer one time without sitting out a year DeGray will be eligible immediately.