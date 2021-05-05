Missouri men's basketball added another player via the transfer portal on Thursday as former UMASS forward Ronnie DeGray III signed with the Tigers. DeGray previously announced his commitment on social media on Wednesday evening.
#NewZou 🐯 pic.twitter.com/6UF8vqDpX8— Ronnie ”RD3” DeGray III❄️ (@Ronnie_DeGray23) May 5, 2021
Standing 6 feet 7 inches tall, DeGray played his Freshman season at Massachusetts and averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The forward from Parker, CO he started 14 of 15 games for a UMASS squad that played a reduced schedule last season due to a campus-wide COVID surge.
Prior to his time at UMASS, DeGray played two seasons at Woodstock Academy prep school in Connecticut. He was a 3-star recruit coming out of prep school.
Thanks to the NCAA's recently adopted rule allowing players to transfer one time without sitting out a year DeGray will be eligible immediately.