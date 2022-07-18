Before he hit the stage at the 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Mizzou head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz stopped by Studio 8A at KOMU-8.  Drinkwitz went one on one with KOMU-8 Sports Director Ben Arnet to preview the season, discuss what makes new star freshman receiver Luther Burden so special, the QB competition, what kind of defense new DC Blake Baker brings to Mizzou and more.  Watch the entire interview here and be sure to catch KOMU-8 Sports complete coverage from Atlanta at SEC Media Days, Monday on KOMU-8 News at 5, 6, 9 and 10 and on komu.com.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you