Before he hit the stage at the 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Mizzou head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz stopped by Studio 8A at KOMU-8. Drinkwitz went one on one with KOMU-8 Sports Director Ben Arnet to preview the season, discuss what makes new star freshman receiver Luther Burden so special, the QB competition, what kind of defense new DC Blake Baker brings to Mizzou and more. Watch the entire interview here and be sure to catch KOMU-8 Sports complete coverage from Atlanta at SEC Media Days, Monday on KOMU-8 News at 5, 6, 9 and 10 and on komu.com.
WATCH: Eliah Drinkwitz one on one on Sports Xtra
Tags
Ben Arnet
Sports Director
I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
© Copyright 2022 KOMU 8, 5550 Hwy 63 S Columbia, MO | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.