FULTON - Blue Jays fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see their team take the field for the first time this season.
On Friday, Westminster College announced the Blue Jays football team's season opener has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The game will not be made up.
The game was scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. against Knox College.
This announcement comes after the Blue Jays had been recently ranked as the fourth best team in the UMAC preseason poll.
The Blue Jays have a bye week scheduled for week two of their football season.
Now fans will have to wait till till Sept. 18 to see the Blue Jays in Tennessee to face the Sewanee Tigers in Tennessee at 1 p.m.