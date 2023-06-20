FULTON- Westminster College announced Tuesday new and promoted members of its Department of Athletics leadership team.
Derek Zander began his new role as vice president of intercollegiate athletics, athletics advancement and strategic programs on May 31. He is joined by new Associate Director of Athletics Todd Creal and Talisha Washington, the college's new assistant athletic director and senior women’s administrator.
Derek Zander
Before moving to Missouri, Zander spent 11 years at Iowa Wesleyan University where he most recently held the position of vice president for advancement and athletics.
Prior to his role at Iowa, Zander held other positions such as assistant athletic director and NCAA compliance officer, and coached baseball.
“I sincerely believe Derek’s strengths in these areas will translate into his strong leadership of the College’s intercollegiate athletics program and other advancement and strategic initiatives,” Westminster President Donald P. Lofe, Jr. said in a news release.
Todd Creal
Prior to his new role as associate director of athletics, Creal served as interim associate vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Westminster.
Creal will continue to hold his current positions as head men’s basketball coach and women’s golf coach.
Talisha Washington
Washington, a Fulton native, joined the department as assistant athletic director and senior women’s administrator. She will continue as head coach of the women's basketball team.
Washington is also involved in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletics Conference and Westminster College's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Councils.
Karen Tompson-Wolfe and Tyler Oberlag
Tompson-Wolfe, current faculty athletic representative, will continue to assist in ensuring both athletic and academic departments work together for the betterment of the student-athlete population.
As awareness of Westminster's athletic presence grows, the college says Oberlag’s expertise and skills as the sports information director will help it achieve its goals.