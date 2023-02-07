FULTON- William Woods University announced for the third time in the last year its adding a new intercollegiate sport: competitive cheerleading.

With the addition of cheering, the Owls athletics department intercollegiate sport count moves to 24.

WWU will move cheer from a scholarship club sport to an intercollegiate and cheerleaders will also still be present on the sidelines of WWU sports. Competitive cheer will compete as a NAIA Championship sport in 2023-24. WWU began looking for a coach earlier this week.

Earlier this year, William Woods also added bowling and Outdoor Life Sports to its Fall 2022 competition roster and the teams competed in NAIA championship sports in the 2022 winter season. The bowling team competes in the Fulton Bowling Center with 16 functioning lanes. Bowling hopes to craft a roster of 16-20 participants for two teams. Heath Kohl started his bowling coaching tenure in March 2022.

Outdoor Life Sports has students competing in shooting and archery at Prairie Grove Shot Gun Sports in Columbia. NAIA does not sponsor the sport but both events are housed under athletics and competitions under outside entities and groups. Taylor Lehman began coaching the team in March 2022.

In September 2022, William Woods added wrestling and developmental softball and baseball. Developmental softball and baseball will start in the fall of 2023.

The men's and women's wrestling team will compete in the NAIA Championship sports in winter of 2023-24 at the City of Fulton Legends Rec-Plex. The wrestling team's first coach Jacob Lorentz will work to form a roster of 15-20 student athletes.

William Woods University appoints new athletic director Steve Wilson will begin his new position on Jan. 15, 2023.

To oversee all the new sports, William Woods hired a new athletic director Steve Wilson. He replaces Jason Vittone, who left in November 2022. Wilson has over 20 years of experience in athletics. He most recently served as the athletic director since 2019 at Kansas Wesleyan University.