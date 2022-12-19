William Woods University appoints new athletic director

FULTON – William Woods University President Dr. Jeremy Moreland appointed Steve Wilson as the new director of athletics Monday.
Wilson will be the successor to Tracy Gastineau, who was the interim athletic director.
Dr. Moreland and the university said they are excited for the new direction Wilson will take with the athletic program with his 20-year career in intercollegiate sports.
“Steve’s impressive background in intercollegiate athletics, which includes experience leading two athletic departments as A.D., work in Sports Information and coaching, makes him an asset to lead our growing athletic department," Dr. Moreland said. "I look forward to WWU athletics thriving as a place for championship teams and student-athletes of character that excel in both the classroom and on the field under his leadership."
Wilson joins William Woods from Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas. There, he had led the athletic department since 2019. During that period, the Coyotes won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Commissioner’s Cup, in 2020 and 2021. The Coyotes also got accolades in seven KCAC championships.
Kansas Wesleyan also grew its athletic department under Wilson’s direction by adding several new coaches and two new sports in men’s volleyball and flag football, while excelling in the classroom. Twenty of the university’s 25 athletic teams received NAIA Scholar Team status while posting a department-wide GPA of 3.01, according to a press release.
Before Kansas Wesleyan, Wilson served as athletic director at Park University-Gilbert, leading the school’s 12-sport athletic department in its inaugural season of 2018-2019 while also coaching the Buccaneers’ men’s and women’s golf teams.
His resume includes serving as associate athletic director for media relations and compliance, and sports information director, at Park University’s flagship campus from 2007-2018.l He also served on the athletic department media relations staff at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
Vice President of Admissions for William Woods Dr. Andy Otto said he has high faith in Wilson’s ability to represent the university's standard of academic achievement.
“His emphasis on the holistic impact athletics can have on a campus including academic achievement, enrollment and student engagement will further William Woods University’s commitment to enhancing and advancing the student experience," Otto said.
Wilson says he’s excited to join the strong culture at William Woods and contribute excellence in the department.
"It's a privilege to lead such a dynamic group of coaches and athletics staff, and I'm excited for the responsibility that comes with continuing momentum. I also look forward to getting my family immersed into such a wonderful community and getting to work," Wilson said.
Wilson will begin his new position on Jan. 15, 2023.