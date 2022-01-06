COLUMBIA — Missouri women's basketball stayed undefeated in SEC play with a 72-63 overtime win over Auburn.
LaDazhia Williams scored a career-high 25 points, shooting 75% from the field and going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Adding to her effort was Aijha Blackwell, who scored her 1000th career point in a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double.
"I just realized the crowd," Williams said, "they did make a difference in our game against South Carolina, so it was just trying to keep my teammates up throughout the whole game and just trying to bring the energy."
Lauren Hansen had another efficient night, scoring 17 points with a 66% field-goal rate, hitting 3 three-pointers on 4 attempts. Hayley Frank also ended in double digits, putting up 15 points. Head coach Robin Pingeton was able to work with a much deeper rotation than their prior win against No. 1 South Carolina, as the only player out with big minutes on the season was Haley Troup.
Auburn led for more than half of the game, at one point leading by seven points in the third quarter. Leading scorer Sania Wells forced overtime with just 20 seconds left in regulation, apart of her 20-point night. Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn's scoring leader this season, shook off a rough first half to finish the night with 15.
Missouri only held one practice before the matchup, as COVID-19 protocols forced a postponement of Sunday's planned game against Mississippi State and kept the team from hitting the floor within its usual schedule. Pingeton said she's proud of her team's ability to stay composed.
"Events are going to happen, how are we going to respond," Pingeton said. "Every team in the country is going to be going through this at some point if they haven't already, and we've got to just control what we can control. And even though it might be clanky, and our rhythm might be off, it shouldn't affect our grittiness, our toughness or our attention to detail."
The Missouri Tigers advance to 13-2 on the season and are 2-0 in SEC play, next taking the court to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
"We know we've got a lot of games in front of us," Pingeton said. "We've got so many dogfights ahead of us, it's not even funny. But, I'm not surprised with where they're at because they've earned it. Last year at this time, I couldn't have said they earned it. They have earned it to be where they're at today."