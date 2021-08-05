Former Missouri Valley Viking wrestler Jacarra Winchester kept her hopes of winning a medal alive in Tokyo with a repechage win on Thursday night. Winchester defeated Herin Avila from Cuba 3-0.
Winchester's win sets up a Bronze Medal match with Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus on Friday morning at 6:55 am, Missouri time.
Winchester is originally from Oakland, CA but won a National Championship at Missouri Valley in 2015 which helped propel her into a wrestling career at the international level. She won a World Championship in 2019 before qualifying for her first U.S. Olympic team.